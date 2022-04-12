Village survey, other matters on Village Board agenda

Petersburg Village Board met Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Board members signed a letter of intent agreeing to the same policies regarding solar power regulations as the county.

Tina Stokes proposed the village and the Petersburg Community Foundation work together on the new village survey. The last survey was completed in 2018. It could give some insight as to what residents would like to see the Village Campus used for, such as child care and more. The survey would be limited to 15 to 20 questions. Both entities could share the cost and will be hand delivered. An online survey could be looked at as well.

Chairman Stokes noted there are items the village board would like listed.

The board also discussed uses of the Village Campus, upcoming clean-up days, and an increase in trash removal costs.

