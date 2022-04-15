Fire destroys Loretto home; complete burning ban in place

Fire destroyed the Loretto home of Kimberly Christo on Wednesday afternoon, April 13.Albion Fire & Rescue was called to the scene with many units, and the Petersburg Fire Department responded in mutual aid.Fire was coming through the home’s roof when firemen arrived. It was controlled quickly, but the structure was a total loss.Fire Chief Bruce Benne said other details will be available in the next few days.Due to the current drought conditions, the potential for extreme fire behavior, and unfavorable weather conditions, a complete burning ban on all outdoor burning has been declared in the Albion fire district. Chief Benne said this includes burn barrels, fire pits, and any other burning that is not completely contained.He stated: “Please help spread the word of this to reach everyone in the fire district. Too many times this year we have already seen the impact from these fires to wildlife, habitat, personal property, and human life. There are alternate means of disposing of rubbish or keeping warm while outside that are much safer than open fires and we need to be using those alternatives at this time. I appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation with this and I’m sure your friends and neighbors will as well.”