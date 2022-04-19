AWG gives to Newman Grove organizations
The Newman Grove Community Club is a group that helps build and support their community through social activities and manages a community building, which provides facilities for a range of activities that is accessible to the local community. One of the Community Club members is Tom Temme, owner of Shell Creek Market.
Newman Grove Community Center houses their local food pantry, which is a valuable service to the community.
Complete story in the April 20 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.