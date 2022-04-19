AWG gives to Newman Grove organizations

Recently, AWG Cares presented a $2,500 check to the Newman Grove Community Club/Food Pantry in Newman Grove. The grant request was submitted by Cynthia Puntney, AWG Nebraska employee.The Newman Grove Community Club is a group that helps build and support their community through social activities and manages a community building, which provides facilities for a range of activities that is accessible to the local community. One of the Community Club members is Tom Temme, owner of Shell Creek Market.Newman Grove Community Center houses their local food pantry, which is a valuable service to the community.