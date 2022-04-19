Extreme drought area expands

Extreme drought area has expanded in Central Nebraska, and now includes all or parts of 14 counties.

All or nearly all of Boone, Antelope, Wheeler, Greeley, Valley and Garfield counties were in the extreme drought area when the map was released April 14 by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Three counties in extreme southwest Nebraska were also in extreme drought.

Drying conditions started almost two years ago across the High Plains, and today about 95 percent of Nebraska is in moderate to extreme drought conditions as spring planting approaches.