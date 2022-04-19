Newman Grove FBLA scores state championship

Newman Grove Public School had its first ever state champion and had members place in four events at last week’s FBLA State Leadership Conference in Lincoln.This was one of the largest groups of Newman Grove students to attend State Leadership Conference. It was also the most successful in the history of the chapter, according to Tim Rossow, FBLA advisor.Four members brought home awards that included an individual state championship.Jayden Benson was the first-ever state champion and national qualifier, winning the Middle Level Digital Citizenship competition.