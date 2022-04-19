Petersburg VFD takes delivery of new tanker

Last Saturday, the Petersburg Fire Department took possession of their new tanker truck.

It is an International with diesel motor and a 2009 chassis with a new fire body. Liquid capacity is 3,500 gallons with a rear quick dump tank and 390 gallon per minute pump.

Cost was $165,900 purchased by the Petersburg Rural Fire Board. It is slated to replace the present 1,500 gallon mid 80’s tanker.

It’s imperative that the department have a good water supply immediately when arriving on the scene. The larger capacity tank is needed since the Petersburg district encompasses a large area of grassland.