Petersburg Press

Petersburg VFD takes delivery of new tanker

April 19, 2022
Last Saturday, the Petersburg Fire Department took possession of their new tanker truck.
It is an International with diesel motor and a 2009 chassis with a new fire body. Liquid capacity is 3,500 gallons with a rear quick dump tank and 390 gallon per minute pump.
Cost was $165,900 purchased by the Petersburg Rural Fire Board. It is slated to replace the present 1,500 gallon mid 80’s tanker.
It’s imperative that the department have a good water supply immediately when arriving on the scene. The larger capacity tank is needed since the Petersburg district encompasses a large area of grassland.