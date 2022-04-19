Trivia Night event set this Friday

A new event, the community Trivia Night, will be held at The J Sports Bar and Grill this Friday, April 22 at 8 p.m. Sign-ups start at 7 p.m. Players must be 18 or older to play, and there is a registration fee.

Teams of four to six players can compete for the top contest prizes and other prizes awarded throughout the night. This event is sponsored by the Albion Chamber of Commerce and The J.