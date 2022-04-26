Area firefighters help battle big wildfire near Cambridge

Area volunteer firefighters formed a strike force and helped to battle the huge wildfire in Furnas and Red Willow counties of southwest Nebraska last weekend.“It was the biggest fire I’ve ever experienced,” said Albion Fire Chief Bruce Benne. “It was good experience for us, and I believe we were able to help out.”Other Albion firefighters traveling with the unit to the Cambridge area were Mark Tisthammer, and Mitch and Nicole Hardwick.They left Albion at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, for the 188-mile trip to Cambridge. They were joined by trucks from St. Edward (Paul Forinash), Fullerton (Dana and Jeremy Smith), and Genoa (Shawn Strain and Jason Jones). Once they arrived, their strike force was joined by a truck from Funk, NE.This was Nebraska’s biggest wildfire in recent history.