Career Academy will showcase 30 students and programs

Boone Central High School will showcase the work of 30 seniors who are completing the Career Academies program this Friday, April 29.

The students will have displays set up in the main gym from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in a fair format where visitors can see their work. They will give brief presentations on their experiences and opportunities.

Community members and area businesses are invited to see their presentations.

A total of 30 students completed the Career Academy program this year, which marks the school’s highest number so far.

Student career areas cover a wide range from agronomy and animal science to welding, business, digital communication, education and health sciences

