County planning board approves rezone of two tracts

Boone County Planning Commission recommended approval Monday night for rezoning two tracts of land along Highway 39 near Albion at the request of the Boone County Development Agency, Inc. (BCDA).

Before acting on the rezone request, the board added row crop farming and haying as permitted uses in both I-1 light industrial and I-2 heavy industrial zones.

They then approved a recommendation to rezone the two parcels from TA Transitional Agriculture to I-2 heavy industrial districts.

BCDA requested the rezoning in order to make the parcels available for sale to interested businesses.

