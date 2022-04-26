Extreme drought, fire danger continue

Extreme drought continues and now has spread from border-to-border across Central Nebraska.

Petersburg Fire Department reminds residents of the fire district to be cautious when using anything electrical including extension cords, any thing using a battery or driving through dry grass.

If you see smoke, report it to the fire department. You may save property or even lives.

Due to the dry conditions, the department is asking the area farmers and ranchers to think about having their tractors, disks and tanks at the ready when going to the field.