Newman Grove Junior High Engineering team won first place in the recent Skills USA state contest and qualified for nationals.
Team members are, l.-r., Jayden Benson, Isabella Santarosa and Piper Jarecki.
The pace of spring end-of-year school events is picking up, and commencement exercises for Newman Grove seniors will be Sunday, May 14.
Junior High team earns trip to nationals
Newman Grove Junior High Engineering team won first place in the recent Skills USA state contest and qualified for nationals.