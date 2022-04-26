St. Edward students earn district music awards

St. Edward Public School Music Department traveled to Norfolk High School to participate in the 2022 District Music Contest on Friday, April 22.

The following St. Edward entries received Division II Excellent ratings at the contest:

• Concert Band;

• Bass Clarinet Solo – Anthony Reader;

• Girls Small Group – Gracie Baker, Makayla Machette, Malania Francis and Maddie Reeves;

• Mens Small Group – Conor Laska, Cole Mowrey, Anthony Reader and Spencer Werts;

• Vocal Duet – Gracie Baker and Maddie Reeves;

• Vocal Solo – Gracie Baker;

• Vocal Solo- Maddie Reeves;

• Vocal Solo- Anthony Reader.