TeamMates salutes 61 mentor-mentee pairs

Boone Central TeamMates saluted a record number of mentor-mentee pairs during their annual banquet Sunday evening, April 24, at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds.Theme for the evening was: “The Future is Bright!” The Boone Central chapter now has a record 61 mentor-mentee matches.After the dinner, he introduced the featured speaker, Miss Nebraska 2021 Morgan Holen. Miss Holen spoke about her trials growing up and how a former teacher and mentor, “Miss Kitty,” always told her that she couldn’t give up and that the word “quit” was not a part of her vocabulary.The graduating TeamMates members are Meredith Brich (mentor Teal Hunt), Jessica Bauld (mentor Lisa Carder), and Blayne Mapel (mentor Bryce Spann).The Boone Central 2022 TeamMates Scholarship was awarded to Jessica Bauld and the Northeast Community College TeamMates Scholarship was awarded to Blayne Mapel.