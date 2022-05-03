Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, Petersburg Press winners in press contest

Nebraska Press Association held their 2022 convention in Kearney last weekend, April 29-30. Due to COVID-19, it was the first time since 2019 that newspapers were able to join in a live get-together.Newspapers across the state entered the annual Nebraska’s Best of 2021 Contest, with winners announced on Saturday evening.Albion News/Boone County Tribune entered in the Class C division. Petersburg Press entered in the Class A division. Co-Publisher Julie Dickerson received seven awards in the advertising categories of Classes C and A. Joe Flanagan, sports editor, earned two awards in sports categories.Julie won two first place awards for advertising, along with two second places and three third places.Joe won third place awards for his sports column and for best sports page.