St. Edward art teacher Wendy Bonge was in charge of a big group for the Goldenrod Conference Art Show held Wednesday, April 27, in the St. Edward Gym.
Wendy is retiring this year after 38 years in teaching.
Above are some of the ceramic pieces winning awards in the show.
In addition to the show and awards, the students were involved in projects/classes.
Conference art show drew many students to St. Edward
St. Edward art teacher Wendy Bonge was in charge of a big group for the Goldenrod Conference Art Show held Wednesday, April 27, in the St. Edward Gym.