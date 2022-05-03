NG Awards Night moved to May 9

Due to postponement of the Mid-State Conference track meet due to weather, the Newman Grove High School Academic Awards Night has been moved to Monday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m.
Newman Grove commencement exercises will be Saturday, May 14, at 2 p.m. in the school gym.
Last day of school for students will be Thursday, May 19.
