Splash Pad is discussed by Community Club

Petersburg Community Club met Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Petersburg Legion.

The Petersburg splash pad was discussed. Danielle Koch, splash committee member, noted the committee had recently met. They did not receive the Game and Parks grant which was applied for. She added that there is a possibility that it might have to downsize to a $100,000 model.

The committee has talked to another company that is putting one in a small town. But, they have no details. Two other smaller grants have been applied for. All prices have gone up. The group will make a decision soon. She said however, “This is going to happen.” There will be no more fundraising with so much going on in the community.