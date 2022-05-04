Mid-State Conference success for Cardinal track/field athletes

After two aborted tries due to poor weather conditions, the Mid-State Conference was finally able to hold its 2022 track and field championships Tuesday at Battle Creek.

Boone Central athletes acquitted themselves well and brought five event championships back to Albion. In team competition, Battle Creek (124) handily won the boys championship and Pierce (125) ran away with the girls title. Boone Central scored 96 points to place second in the boys standings, while the Lady Cardinals finished fifth with 47 points.

Junior Jack Roberts continued his outstanding season with Mid-State gold medals in the 110 meter high hurdles (14.56) and 300 meter intermediate hurdles (39.23). His 300 meter hurdle time eclipsed his previous season best (39.62), which had been the second-lowest time in Nebraska this season (all classes of competition). Roberts was also runner-up in the long jump (21’7) and anchored the Cards’ 4×400 meter relay to a second-pace finish (3:31.86). Joining Roberts on the 4×400 team were Alex Christo, Parker Borer and Brant Benes.

Christo and Borer each earned individual gold medals, as well. Borer won the 200 meter dash (22.64) and took runner-up honors in the 100 meter dash (11.20). Christo was victorious in the 800 meter run (2:02.61), along with placing fourth in the 400 meter dash (52.55).

Boone sophomore Jaxson Lipker matched his season best of 6’3 to place second in the high jump and Harrison Dodds took fourth place in the 1600 meter run (4:58.32).

Boone’s 4×100 meter relay quartet (KayLee Miller, Ashlyn Krohn, Mara Ranslem, Penelope Dozler) were gold medalists in a time of 51.26.

Ranslem also had a big day individually, placing second in the high jump (4’9) and 200 meter dash (26.80), and third in the 100 meter dash (12.74). Ashlyn Krohn was runner-up in the 100 meter dash (12.71).

