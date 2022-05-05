Mock accident provides valuable experience for many

A mock auto accident staged near Boone Central High School Wednesday afternoon, May 4, provided valuable lessons for all involved.

For emergency responders, it was a chance to work together with other agencies and improve their skills.

For the students looking on, it was a reminder that serious crashes can cause death or serious injury. They change lives in a matter of seconds.

The staged two-vehicle crash resulted in at least one death and several serious injuries. One subject was transported aboard the Apollo MedFlight helicopter, and others by ambulance to Boone County Health Center.

Fortunately, it was only a drill.

