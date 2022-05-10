Boone Central High School Honors Night will be held this Thursday, May 12, at 7 p.m. in the new gym. Honors Night had to be rescheduled due to a weather delay for the conference track meet.
Last day of classes for Boone Central students will be this Friday, May 13, with early dismissal at 11:50 a.m. Preschool will also be dismissed on May 13.
St. Michael’s School in Albion will be dismissing May 13 as well.
Boone Central Honors Night will be Thursday, May 12
