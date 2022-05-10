Petersburg celebrating National EMS Week May 15-21

Petersburg Rescue Squad will be celebrating National EMS Week, May 15-21, 2022.

There are 15 members on the squad. Those serving over 15 years are: Boomer Baumgartner, Captain Kim Fangman, Angie Koch, Mike Prothman, Dale Salber, Angie Simons and Rod Stuhr.

New to the squad this year are Craig Seier, John Wagner and Alexa Nelson.

Other members are Tammy Bode, Carla Bolli, Karrie Fogleman, Gini Seier and Jared Seier.

Take time this week to thank them for their service.