St. Edward honors local graduates

St. Edward Public School was a special place to call home for 2022 graduate and valedictorian MaKayla Matchett.In her valedictory address, she said she carries many memories of the activities and happenings at the school during the past 12 years, especially those she experienced with her classmates.She went on to talk about all of her eight classmates and the reasons they are special to her.She urged classmates to cherish the memories, but also to fulfill their dreams in the future.St. Edward High School presented diplomas and well wishes to the 2022 graduates during commencement exercises last Saturday, May 7, in the school gym.