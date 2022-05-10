Village board discusses dog ordinance

At their meeting Tuesday, May 3, the Petersburg Village Board discussed the local dog ordinance.

Board member Steve Werner saw an issue when dogs are picked up for running loose in Petersburg and taken to the holding kennel in St. Edward. It seems when the Petersburg resident pays the fee and brings the dog home, but the dog doesn’t have the proper shots or license.

Werner felt something has to be done to discourage this. He felt some wording needs to be changed.

Several board members had not read the entire ordinance so it was tabled until the June meeting.

Complete story in the May 11 Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.