Shanle, Hamling advance in St. Ed Mayor’s race

Brian Shanle and Dean Hamling will advance to the general election in the race for St. Edward Mayor, based on unofficial results announced Tuesday night by the Boone County Election Commissioner.
Shanle received 105 votes in the primary and Hamling, the incumbent mayor, received 67 votes. Running in third place was Michael Sorensen with 34 votes.
