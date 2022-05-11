Six Cardinals headed to Omaha, Nebraska State Track & Field Championships

Six qualifiers for the 2022 Nebraska State Track & Field Championships, four individual district gold medals, a runner-up team finish in the B-4 District Tuesday at Pawnee Park in Columbus, and a new school record.

Not a bad day at the office for the Boone Central boys track & field team.

It was an unusual district championship meet for the Cardinal girls, who did not have any state qualifiers emerge from the competition for the first time in many years.

As usual, along with the highlights and successes, there were a number of disappointments and near misses Tuesday. Several Cards on both the girls and boys squads had fourth-place efforts, just missing the trip to Omaha (top three were automatic qualifiers). Two fourth-place Boone Central boys did qualify as next-best times/marks from all districts.

Junior Jackson Roberts had another superlative competition, winning gold medals in the 110 meter hurdles (14.72) and 300 meter hurdles (40.10), along with a third gold in the 4×400 meter relay. Roberts and his relay partners – Parker Borer, Brant Benes and Alex Christo – broke the school record in the event for the second time this season (3:27.79).

Also claiming B-4 gold for Boone Central was sophomore Jaxson Lipker, who won the high jump with a leap of 6’1. Christo qualified with a runner-up finish in the 800 meter run (2:00.67), while Borer took third in the 100 meter dash (11.31) and 200 meter dash (22.72), qualifying in both events. Roberts qualified in a fourth event when his fourth-place long jump (21’5) earned an additional qualifier spot. Drueppel rounded out Boone qualifiers with a state berth in the 800 meter run (2:06.16 B-4 time) as an additional qualifier.

Boone Central Coach Susan Roberts was pleased with the performances of her athletes, citing 27 personal-best efforts among the Cardinal girls and boys. She is also excited to see how her qualifiers fare in state competition.

“We’ve got some real potential heading into the state meet. We don’t have to do anything crazy, just perform the way we have been and see where we fall,” Roberts commented. “Class B is very competitive in most of the events we qualified in, but our kids are right in the mix.”

The 2022 Nebraska State Track & Field Championships will be held over four days at Omaha Burke. Classes A and B will compete Wednesday and Thursday, May 18-19, with Classes C and D following on Friday and Saturday, May 20-21. Athlete results by Boone Central and other area competitors will be updated daily at www.albionnewsonline.com. Further details and complete results will be published in the May 25 edition of the Albion News/Boone County Tribune.

Complete results and photos from the B-4 District track/field competition will be in the May 18 edition of the Albion News/Boone County Tribune.