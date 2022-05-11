Yosten, Temme, Robinson are primary election winners

Republican voters decided races for two county commissioner seats and the county clerk’s race in the May 10 primary election.Brian Yosten was the apparent winner in a close race for the District 1 (south district) Commissioner seat with 202 votes, while Frank Jasa received 187 votes and Kim M. Schilousky received 147 votes.Larry Temme was the apparent winner of the District 3 (north district) Commissioner race with 383 votes, while challenger Ken Luettel received 256 votes.Sarah Robinson, incumbent county clerk, won reelection with 1,292 votes while challenger Daniel Lueken received 506 votes.These are unofficial election results until the final canvassing is completed later this week.Other unofficial results for Boone County showed Jim Pillen winning the Republican race for governor with 907 votes, while Charles W. Herbster received 376, Brett Lindstrom 276 and Theresa Thibodeau 208.Robert J. Borer was the top vote-getter for Secretary of State with 644 votes compared to 546 for incumbent Bob Evnen.Other Republican candidates winning their races in Boone County were Third District Congressman Adrian Smith, State Treasurer John Murante, Attorney General Mike Hilgers, State Auditor Mike Foley (now serving as lieutenant governor), and Eric Kamler, challenger for Public Service Commission District 4.Unofficial winner in the Democratic party race for governor was Carol Blood.