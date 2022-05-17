St. Edward

BRAN riders coming soon, planning meeting set for May 18

May 17, 2022
Bike Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) will be coming to St. Edward in just over three weeks, on Thursday, June 9.
A public organizing meeting for BRAN is scheduled today, Wednesday, May 18, at 5 p.m. in the Community Center.
The BRAN representative for St. Edward will be attending. This will be the Day 5 overnight stop for BRAN riders.
Locations of various services are now being decided.
Anyone interested in getting involved should message or call Lindsey Christman at 402-340-9496.
