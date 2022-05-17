BRAN riders coming soon, planning meeting set for May 18

Bike Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) will be coming to St. Edward in just over three weeks, on Thursday, June 9.

A public organizing meeting for BRAN is scheduled today, Wednesday, May 18, at 5 p.m. in the Community Center.

The BRAN representative for St. Edward will be attending. This will be the Day 5 overnight stop for BRAN riders.

Locations of various services are now being decided.

Anyone interested in getting involved should message or call Lindsey Christman at 402-340-9496.

Complete story in the May 18 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.