Derecho storm leaves behind damage in Petersburg area

It began as a rolling dust storm with zero visibility and dark as night. It progressed to high winds. Dirt was blown into otherwise tight buildings.Last Thursday, Petersburg, along with many other area towns, was in a line of strong winds rapidly moving across the area. This was referred to as a Derecho which is a straight-line wind storm which can have winds from 35 miles an hour to 100 miles an hour. (Highest ever recorded reached 130 miles an hour). To be designated as a Derecho, the line must be at least 200 miles long with winds over 50 miles an hour. This one was estimated at 400 miles long. Winds at Petersburg registered 99 miles an hour.The Derecho was followed by a thunderstorm with torrential rain. Some areas received hail. This one was not associated with a tornado.