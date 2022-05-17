Riverside High School salutes 18 graduates
Superintendent Stephanie Kaczor congratulated the class of 18 students on their grace and determination in dealing with a 100-year flood, a pandemic, a drought and the many other challenges faced by students.
Hope Schalk, valedictorian, and Miranda Langer, salutatorian, recalled memorable times with their classmates and congratulated each of them on reaching the milestone of graduation.
Complete story and photos in the May 18 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.