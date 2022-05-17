Riverside High School salutes 18 graduates

Riverside High School class of 2022 enjoyed a perfect afternoon and took time for a little fun during their commencement exercises on Saturday afternoon, May 14, at the Cedar Rapids Gym.Superintendent Stephanie Kaczor congratulated the class of 18 students on their grace and determination in dealing with a 100-year flood, a pandemic, a drought and the many other challenges faced by students.Hope Schalk, valedictorian, and Miranda Langer, salutatorian, recalled memorable times with their classmates and congratulated each of them on reaching the milestone of graduation.