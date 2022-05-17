Special dedication set for St. Mary’s Cemetery, Primrose

A special recognition and dedication ceremony is planned at St. Mary’s Cemetery, north of Primrose, on Saturday, May 28, at 1 p.m. to acknowledge recent improvements and those who have volunteered their service over the years. The cemetery was established over 90 years ago when Martin and Elizabeth Miller deeded the property known today as St. Mary’s Cemetery on April 20, 1929 for $1 for St. Mary’s Church, Primrose.

