Boone Central golfers end season in B-2 District

The Boone Central boys golf team concluded its 2022 spring season in the B-2 District tournament at Wayne Country Club Wednesday. The event had been postponed one day.

The Cardinals finished 6th in the team standings with a 379 team total. Mount Michael Benedictine (307) was the B-2 champion, with Lakeview (345) and Wayne (352) also qualifying for the Class B state tournament. Mount Michael was led by B-2 gold medalist Jacob Goertz (72) and individual runner-up Trevor Gutchewski (73).

Boone Central did not have any players finish in the top 10 to qualify for the state tournament.

Further details and scoring will be in the May 25 edition of the Albion News/Boone County Tribune.