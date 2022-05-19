Cardinals off and running (and jumping) in the 2022 Nebraska State Track & Field Championships (Updated)

Sophomore Jaxson Lipker began Boone Central’s 2022 medal count in the annual Nebraska State Track and Field Championships Wednesday morning at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Lipker tied for 6th place in the Class B High Jump competition, clearing 6’2. That mark was one inch higher than Lipker’s 6’1 gold medal leap in the B-4 District and one inch short of his 2022 season and Albion News/Boone County Tribune area best 6’3.

Cardinal junior Jackson Roberts had a strong qualifying day in the hurdle events. Roberts, who entered state competition with the 2022 all-class best time in the state in the 300 hurdles, had the fastest qualifying time of 38.98 Wednesday. That effort lowered his season and News/Tribune area best standard. Roberts also qualified for the finals of the 110 hurdles with the day’s second-fastest time (14.97), trailing only Tyler Carroll of Central City. In head-to-head competition in 2022, Roberts and Carroll split wins in the event and could well decide the 110 gold medal Thursday.

Parker Borer competed in the 100 and 200 meter dash prelims Wednesday and just missed qualifying for the 200 finals. Borer was 5th in Heat 1 of the 200 and ended up with the 9th fastest time in Class B (22.87) qualifying. The Card sophomore also placed 5th in Heat 2 of the 100 and was 16th among Class B competitors (11.37).

Class A and B finals are being held Thursday at Burke Stadium.

Roberts will compete in the Class B long jump Thursday morning and later run in the hurdle finals. He will conclude a busy day as a member of Boone Central’s 4×400 meter relay. Alex Christo, district runner-up, and Ryan Drueppel will run in the Class B 800 Thursday afternoon. In the final event of the day, Roberts, Borer and Christo will be joined by Brant Benes in the 4×400. Boone Central was the B-4 champion in the event, setting a new Boone Central school record (3:27.79).

Further updates will be posted as available.

Update 5-19-22: Jackson Roberts finished 21st among Class B long jumpers with a mark of 18’11¼ Thursday morning. Alex Christo took 8th place in the Class B 800 meter run with a time of 2:00.25. The time was a 2022 season and News/Tribune area best. Ryan Drueppel ran 20th in the Class B 800 in a time of 2:08.36.

Update 5-19-22: Jackson Roberts won the Class B silver medal in the 110 meter high hurdles in a time of 14.82. Xander Provance (14.46) of Chadron was the gold medalist, with Central City’s Tyler Carroll (14.92) third.

Update 5-19-22: Jackson Roberts finished 2022 as the dominant 300 meter hurdler in Nebraska’s larger classes late Thursday afternoon, winning the event’s Class B gold medal with a new school record time of 38.46 in the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships. Having recorded the best pre-state time in Nebraska this season (39.23), Roberts lowered that in Wednesday’s state prelims (school record 38.98), and now concludes his season with the best current 2022 300 hurdle time in the state in all classes of competition. If no hurdlers in the Class C and Class D finals better that mark Saturday, Roberts will be awarded the 2022 Nebraska All-Class gold medal – the second time in two years a Boone Central 300 meter hurdler would have that distinction (Ryan Kramer, 2021).

Update 5-20-22: In Thursday’s final event at the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships, the Boone Central 4×400 meter relay team placed 5th in Class B. The quartet of Alex Christo, Parker Borer, Brant Benes and Jackson Roberts set a new school record (3:27.50) in the process, breaking the standard they had established this past week in the B-4 District at Columbus.

Boone Central scored 25.5 points in the 2022 state meet and bring home nine medals from five events, including one gold.

Additional state track and field coverage will be published in the May 25 edition of the Albion News/Boone County Tribune.