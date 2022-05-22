News/ Tribune area stars shine bright

When it’s time for the annual Nebraska State Track & Field Championships, there is no tomorrow. It’s time for athletes to burst forth or fall back. One last chance to catch fleeting glory.

At the 2022 state championships at Omaha Burke Stadium Friday and Saturday, a number of Albion News/Boone County Tribune standouts did indeed reach deep to produce their finest efforts in the ultimate moments.

None more so than Riverside senior Tony Berger, who captured three Class D gold medals and very nearly a Nebraska all-class gold. Berger zipped to victory in the 110 meter hurdles in a time of 14.63, third best in all classes of competition. Berger also dominated the Class D jumps, winning gold in the long jump (21’6 1/2) and triple jump (44’3 1/4). He earned a fourth state medal as a member of Riverside’s 4th place 4×100 meter relay (45.12).

Joining Berger as a 2022 gold medalist was St. Edward senior Cole Mowrey, winner of the Class D 800 meter run (2:03.67). Randal Gronenthal of Humphrey/LHF just missed his own gold, placing runner-up in the D 400 meter dash (53.12).

Additional area athletes winning medals in the 2022 event were Addison Schneider of HLHF (3rd, shot put, 39’5 3/4), Carson Bloom of Riverside (6th, 100 dash, 11.49 / 6th, pole vault, 12’6 / 8th, 200 dash, 23.95), Riverside’s Jack Molt (6th, 200 dash, 23.51), and the Humphrey/LHF 4×100 relay (8th, 46.00).

Further details, area performances and results and photos from the Class D portion of the Nebraska State Track & Field Championships in the May 25 edition of the Albion News/Boone County Tribune.