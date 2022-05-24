Special Events

Albion Pool to open June 1

May 24, 2022
The lily pads (above) are a popular attraction on opening day at the Albion Family Aquatic Center.
Albion Family Aquatic Center will be opening for the season next Wednesday, June 1, and the season will run through mid-August.
Pool hours will be 12 noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sundays.