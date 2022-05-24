Special Events Albion Pool to open June 1 May 24, 2022 FacebookTwitter The lily pads (above) are a popular attraction on opening day at the Albion Family Aquatic Center.Albion Family Aquatic Center will be opening for the season next Wednesday, June 1, and the season will run through mid-August. Pool hours will be 12 noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sundays. You may also like Special Events Ambulance garage fund growing May 24, 2022 Special Events Riverside High School salutes 18 graduates May 17, 2022 Special Events Special dedication set for St. Mary’s Cemetery, Primrose May 17, 2022