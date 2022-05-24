Ambulance garage fund growing

Matching fund drive for the Boone County Ambulance garage is growing, with an additional $2,500 donated early this week by Dave and Kate Seier of Albion.

Above, they were with Keith Bittner at his retirement home in Running Water, SD.

Keith and Mary started the fund drive in April, and it has now topped $85,000.

With Mary’s death earlier this month, Keith is continuing the matching fund drive in her memory, and in appreciation of Dr. Tony Kusek and the Boone County Health Center staff.