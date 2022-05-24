County’s real estate values expected to rise

Boone County’s preliminary real estate values for 2022 indicate a 2.68 percent increase this year after three consecutive years of decline.

Agricultural land values were among the categories increasing this year, along with commercial and residential valuations.

This year, the county’s total ag land valuation is expected to increase by $19,320,560 or 1.16 percent.

The county’s overall real estate valuation for 2022 is $2,219,361,280, which would be an increase of $57,929,760 or 2.68 percent from last year’s real estate total of $2,161,431,520.

Complete story in the May 25 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.