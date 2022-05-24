Gene M. Atwood

Gene Marion Atwood, 86, of Albion, died on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at his home near Albion. Gene is survived by his wife Dorothy Atwood of Albion, four children: Joseph (Debra) Atwood of Bozeman, MT, Cindy Hutchison of Stapleton, Marllys (James) Starkey of Beatrice and Paul (Leanne) Atwood of Albion, 10 grandchildren: Anita (Dave) Zwiener, David (Brie) Starkey, Derek (May) Hutchison, Dustin (special friend Kym Billesbach) Starkey, Shane Atwood, Luke (Jenny) Starkey, Alex (Kara) Hutchison, Drew Hutchison, Shanel (fiancé Jordan Berry) Atwoo,; Jacob Atwood, nine great grandchildren: Ben Zwiener, Joe Zwiener, Jace Starkey, Alex Starkey, Harper Starkey, Cash Starkey, Darlin Hutchison, Paulino Hutchison and Ella Hutchison, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Lucian Atwood, Edna, Marge, Helen Wallack, Francis Coffman and Mary Qualset.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Church of Christ, Albion, with Greg Clark officiating. Interment was at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.

Memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation.

Levander Funeral Home in Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Complete obituary in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune