Kenneth S. Lee

Kenneth Stanley Lee, 96, of rural Albion, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at his home. Those surviving Kenny include his wife of 68 years: Geraldine Lee of Albion, four children: Duane (Sharon) Lee of Albion, Gary (Carolyn) Lee of Imperial, Merlin (Kristie) Lee of Norfolk and Janet (Bob) Connell of Marysville, KS, grandchildren: Christopher (Ashley) Lee, Brian (Tanya) Lee, Andy (Ellie) Connell, Marissa (Kyle) Kremer, Jodi (Jordan) Deterding, Angela Lee, Marcus Lee and Kelsey (Levi) Kumm, step grandson A.J. (Annemarie) Nowak, great grandchildren: Ivor Lee, Wade Deterding, Vera Lee, Tate Lee and Whitley Deterding, step great grandchildren: Mayson Miller and Mia Nowak, brother Maynard (Doralea) Lee of Norfolk, as well as nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister: Merna (Ken) Bowman; parents-in-law: Emil and Mabel Berg; brother-in-law: Rueben Berg; sisters-in-law: June (Elmer) Vonderohe; Adeline (Wilber) Reiche; and infant niece: Karen Bowman.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 20, 2022 at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove with Pastor Chris Phelps officiating. Interment was at the Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Cemetery, rural Albion, with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 162, VFW Post 736, and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

