Norskov honored for 50 years at Lindsay bank

Geraldine Norskov was honored last Friday, May 20, on her retirement after 50 years of employment at the Bank of Lindsay, Lindsay.Before beginning her employment at the bank, she was a secretary and bookkeeper at Sears in Grand Island, and later at the Newman Grove Hospital, Newman Grove.Geraldine began her banking career on June 1, 1972 at the Bank of Lindsay as a teller and bookkeeper.She was promoted to assistant vice president and assistant cashier in 1978, and then promoted to vice president and cashier in 1986.Along with her other roles, she became a loan officer at the bank in 2006, and she was appointed a general notary public in 2010. She continues to serve as vice president, cashier, loan officer and general notary public.