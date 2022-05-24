Planning mostly complete for BRAN’s arrival June 9

Bike Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) will be coming to St. Edward on Thursday, June 9.

Many plans were made during a public meeting last Wednesday, May 18, at the St. Edward Community Center. Lindsey Christman, BRAN organizer, said there was a good turnout for the meeting.

Some details are yet to be worked out in the area of food service.

A final plan for the BRAN overnight stay will be announced next week.

Several community improvements are going on to prepare for the June 9 event. Marvin Haas is working on refurbishing the band shell in the park, and the city is making several improvements in the park and pool. Great Plains Communications will be providing free Wi-fi for the riders.

BRAN representative attending the meeting was Al Roeder of Lincoln, who has ridden in all 39 previous BRAN rides and plans on taking part in this year’s 40th annual ride.