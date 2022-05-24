Richard J. Miller

Richard John Miller, 92, of Omaha, formerly of Primrose, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital, Omaha. Richard is survived by his daughters: Michaela (Rick) Hixson of Omaha and Jane (Mike) Ortmeier of North Bend, four grandchildren: Troy and Trent Hixson of Lincoln, Matt and Megan Ortmeier of North Bend, brother Harold (Gwen) Miller of Albion; sisters: Cecelia Keber of Albion and Mary Kay Henkenius of California, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary Patricia, brothers Raymond, Edward and Leo, sisters Margaret Berger and Irene Gilroy.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz and Msgr. Ralph Steffensmeier officiating. Burial followed in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Primrose.

Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids was is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Complete obituary in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune