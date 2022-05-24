Sarah Grape to lead BCHC Foundation

Long-time Albion resident Sarah Grape is the new director of the Boone County Health Center Foundation.Grape comes from a large family and values her upbringing. She understands rural living as she was born in Iowa and moved to Albion in the third grade.“The opportunities Boone County Health Center provides for its coverage area are beyond compare,” said Grape. “I am excited to help expand what the health center already offers its patrons.”Her background is in medicine and business, graduating from Spencer School of Business with an associate degree as a medical office specialist.