Shell Creek Valley Days will be June 3-5

Shell Creek Valley Days at Newman Grove will kick off the summer season Friday through Sunday, June 3-5.

Events begin on Friday with an antique tractor parade at 5 p.m. Food, entertainment and free children’s activities will start at 6 p.m. in the city park, and there will be music starting at 6 p.m.

Kids pedal tractor pull sign-up starts at 7 p.m., followed by the pull at 7:30.

Fireworks, provided by the Newman Grove Volunteer Fire Department, start at dark.

Citywide garage sales are also planned Friday and Saturday throughout the community.

Saturday begins with a fun run and a co-ed softball tournament, both starting at 8 a.m. Other Saturday events are the horseshoe tournament, cornhole tournament at the bull ride arena, kids’ penny dive at the pool, and the FFA Alumni Barbecue at the arena from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Registration for Mutton Bustin’ starts at 6:15 at the arena.

Saturday’s highlight will be extreme bull riding at 6:30 p.m. in the arena, followed by a street dance at 9 p.m. on Main Street.

Sunday’s events include a community worship service at school, 9 a.m. followed by the Lion’s Club pancake feed at school, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

The annual tractor and car show will be in the park, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, and the kid’s carnival will be on Main Street from 11 to 3.

“Building America” will be the theme of the grand parade downtown starting at 4 p.m.

Firemen’s Feed will be held following the parade, with proceeds to the Scott Nelson Medical Fund. Energize Dance Studio will provide entertainment.

A fundraiser for Skills USA will also be held during the celebration.