Stokes makes donation containers for Poppy Day

Remi Stokes, daughter of Wes and Jenna Stokes, made poppy and donation containers which will be placed in village businesses so everyone has the opportunity to pick up a poppy to show our support for our military and nation.

The Petersburg American Legion will celebrate Poppy Day on Friday May 27, 2022.

Poppy Day is celebrated the Friday before Memorial Day. Poppies are the recognized symbol of sacrifice and official flower of the American Legion.

The Petersburg American Legion Post 334 Auxiliary, along with junior members, distribute poppies every year. Legion and auxiliary members ask that you wear a poppy in remembrance of all fallen service members, who a few short days ago had lived, saw the dawn, felt the sunset glow, loved and were loved. And, remember those who have worn the uniform of our nation and support those who are presently in the military.