Albion’s Good Life Pharmacy closed permanently

After 21 years of operation, Albion’s Good Life Pharmacy was closed permanently on Tuesday, May 31.The pharmacy in Albion was one of two operated by Good Life Health Services Inc. in Ord. The Ord pharmacy remains open.Vanessa Gottier, Pharm.D., has been the pharmacist in charge at the Albion location since it opened in April of 2001. She grew up at Rushville, graduated from Rushville High School, and went on to earn a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Pharmacy.Her husband, Kevin, is employed as a lead drafter/building designer at AGI Sentinel Building Systems in Albion.They will be moving to Atkinson in the near future.Staff members at Good Life Pharmacy will be taking positions with Wells Drug in Albion. The staff includes Jenny Meyer, with over four years of service; as well as Trevor Nissen and Michelle Druppel, one year.Prescription files are being transferred to Wells Drug in Albion.