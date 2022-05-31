Katie Score honored as Living Auxiliary member

Katie Score was honored during Memorial Day ceremonies Monday as the 2022 Living Auxiliary Award recipient.

A native of Albion, Katie has been a VFW Auxiliary member for over 15 years and has served as the local president for the past four years.

The award was presented by Katie’s mother, Jill Johnson, who currently serves as a District 15 President of the VFW Auxiliary. A flag will be flown in her honor at Albion’s downtown mini-park.

Complete story in the June 1 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.