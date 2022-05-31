Newman Grove’s traditional Memorial Day ceremony is followed each year by a free luncheon at the Newman Grove Bowl, hosted by Theresa and Tim Krueger.
The Kruegers have been providing this meal for about 25 years without compensation. A free will offering is taken, and all proceeds are given to American Legion Post 73 in Newman Grove.
This year, the Kruegers provided a main course of roast beef and chicken
Kruegers again provide Memorial Day lunch to benefit American Legion
