Large crowd gathers for St. Edward Alumni Banquet

A large crowd gathered for the annual St. Edward High School Alumni Banquet last Saturday night, May 28, at the high school gym.

Honored classes were those of 1972, 1997 and 2022.

Attending from the 50-year class of 1972 were (above), front row l.-r., Dixie Niemann, Deb Thompson Slaymaker, Anne Baustert Wemhoff, Cathy Meysenberg Garbers, Suzi Bystrom Toavs, Janice Choyeski Smith and Joyce Kinzer Nelson; (middle)

Janet Plebanek Molt, Rita McIntosh Melcher, Becky Billings, Marlene Labenz Hough, Allen Hall, Lora Kaul Grape and Bill Smith; (back) Jerry Johnson, Phyllis Gasper, Rod Jasa, Teresa Wallick Reinhardt and Shelley Hasselbalch Cruise.