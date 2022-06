Memorial Day speaker, retired Air Force Col. James LaBombard related a story of heroism during World War II during the Petersburg Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 30.LaBombard related the story of the crew of a B-17 flying fortress called the “Damn Yankee” who, he said, were 10 ordinary men who did extraordinary things.Such is the history of American military service, he said. On Memorial Day, we honor the loyalty, bravery and sacrifices of our fallen heroes.Weather conditions were windy and cool after rainfall Monday morning, but a good crowd attended the ceremony.